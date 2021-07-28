Trending
Advertisement
TV
July 28, 2021 / 6:06 PM

'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight

By
HBO Max animates the royal family in The Prince. Photo courtesy of HBO Max
HBO Max animates the royal family in "The Prince." Photo courtesy of HBO Max

July 28 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced that all 12 episodes of its animated comedy, The Prince, will premiere at midnight Wednesday.

Creator Gary Janetti also provides the voice of Prince George -- third in line to the British throne -- who mocks the rest of his royal family in the show.

Advertisement

In a trailer, Prince George receives a postcard from his uncle, Prince Harry, and aunt, Meghan Markle. Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad voice the duke and duchess of Sussex, respectively, in a scene that mocks their California apartment.

Iwan Rheon voices Prince William and Lucy Punch plays Kate Middleton. A scene shows the couple in bed before William orders a butler to carry him to the bathroom.

Dan Stevens plays Prince Charles and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, is shown but does not speak in the trailer. Charles responds to a knock at the door from Queen Elizabeth, voiced by Frances de la Tour, like a giddy child.

Advertisement

Sophie Turner plays Princess Charlotte and Alan Cumming plays Owen, the butler.

HBO Max says Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski, Kelly Ripa and "Real Housewives" Garcelle Beuavais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna will guest star as themselves.

Read More

Royal family shares photo of Prince George for 8th birthday New photo released in honor of Princess Charlotte's 6th birthday Lilibet, child of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, joins royal line of succession

Latest Headlines

Ariana Grande takes her coach's chair in 'The Voice' Season 21 teaser
TV // 5 hours ago
Ariana Grande takes her coach's chair in 'The Voice' Season 21 teaser
July 28 (UPI) -- Ariana Grande will serve as a coach alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton in "The Voice" Season 21.
'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah slow dance in Season 2 clip
TV // 6 hours ago
'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah slow dance in Season 2 clip
July 28 (UPI) -- "Outer Banks," a teen drama starring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
'Arthur': PBS Kids series to end after Season 25
TV // 7 hours ago
'Arthur': PBS Kids series to end after Season 25
July 28 (UPI) -- "Arthur," an animated children's series based on the Marc Brown book series, will conclude with a final season premiering in 2022.
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
TV // 11 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Samoa Joe gets title match, Dakota Kai betrays Raquel Gonzalez
July 28 (UPI) -- Samoa Joe was officially given a title match against NXT Champion Karrion Kross on WWE "NXT."
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
TV // 1 day ago
'Little Women: Atlanta' Season 6 coming to Lifetime in August
July 27 (UPI) -- "Little Women: Atlanta" will return in August, along with the "Little Women: Atlanta Unfiltered" after-show hosted by Loni Love.
'American Horror Story: Double Feature' trailer pits alien against vampire
TV // 1 day ago
'American Horror Story: Double Feature' trailer pits alien against vampire
July 27 (UPI) -- FX released the trailer for Season 10 of "American Horror Story" on Tuesday. "American Horror Story: Double Feature" teased aliens and vampires in the preview.
'My Life is Murder': Lucy Lawless investigates in Season 2 trailer
TV // 1 day ago
'My Life is Murder': Lucy Lawless investigates in Season 2 trailer
July 27 (UPI) -- "My Life is Murder," a crime drama-comedy series starring Lucy Lawless, will return for a second season on Acorn TV in August.
Retta to host new HGTV series 'Ugliest House in America'
TV // 1 day ago
Retta to host new HGTV series 'Ugliest House in America'
July 27 (UPI) -- Retta is set to host a new HGTV series titled "Ugliest House in America," which will premiere in early 2022.
Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix orders 'Chicago Party Aunt' animated series with Lauren Ash, RuPaul
July 27 (UPI) -- Netflix has ordered a new adult animated series titled "Chicago Party Aunt" that will feature the voices of Lauren Ash, RuPaul and more.
Eva Longoria to direct, produce Mexican American family comedy for ABC
TV // 1 day ago
Eva Longoria to direct, produce Mexican American family comedy for ABC
July 27 (UPI) -- "Desperate Housewives" alum Eva Longoria will develop a new ABC series with Grace Parra Janney and Josh Bycel.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Bob Odenkirk collapses while filming 'Better Call Saul,' rushed to hospital
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Nema Vand says he got death threats over Meghan Markle remarks
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Joey Jordison, Slipknot founder and former drummer, dead at 46
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
Lindsie Chrisley, husband Will Campbell to divorce
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
James Bond is back in new 'No Time to Die' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/