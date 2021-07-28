'The Prince' animated comedy mocks Harry, Meghan; premieres at midnight

HBO Max animates the royal family in "The Prince." Photo courtesy of HBO Max

July 28 (UPI) -- HBO Max announced that all 12 episodes of its animated comedy, The Prince, will premiere at midnight Wednesday.

Creator Gary Janetti also provides the voice of Prince George -- third in line to the British throne -- who mocks the rest of his royal family in the show.

Advertisement

In a trailer, Prince George receives a postcard from his uncle, Prince Harry, and aunt, Meghan Markle. Orlando Bloom and Condola Rashad voice the duke and duchess of Sussex, respectively, in a scene that mocks their California apartment.

Iwan Rheon voices Prince William and Lucy Punch plays Kate Middleton. A scene shows the couple in bed before William orders a butler to carry him to the bathroom.

Dan Stevens plays Prince Charles and Camilla, duchess of Cornwall, is shown but does not speak in the trailer. Charles responds to a knock at the door from Queen Elizabeth, voiced by Frances de la Tour, like a giddy child.





Advertisement

Sophie Turner plays Princess Charlotte and Alan Cumming plays Owen, the butler.

HBO Max says Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski, Kelly Ripa and "Real Housewives" Garcelle Beuavais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna will guest star as themselves.