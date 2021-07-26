Advertisement
July 26, 2021 / 2:18 PM

'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock

Lisa Rinna will star in a limited series spinoff of Days of Our Lives for Peacock. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
July 26 (UPI) -- A limited series spinoff of NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, featuring Lisa Rinna reprising her role as Billie Reed, is coming to Peacock.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will feature current and former stars from the soap opera as Rinna's Billie, an ISA agent, is hunting for stolen jewels.

Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, Victoria Konefal, Sal Stowers, Drake Hogestyn, Robert Scott Wilson, Billy Flynn and Lamon Archey will also star in the five-part series.

Beyond Salem will take place over a long weekend as John (Hogestyn) and Marlena (Hall) travel to Zurich, Ben (Wilson) and Ciara (Konefal) travel to New Orleans, Chad (Flynn) visits friends in Phoenix and Abe (Reynolds), Paulina (Harry), Lani (Stowers) and Eli (Archey) travel to Miami.

Each character gets involved in the stolen jewels plot. The jewels, if placed into the wrong hands, could spell trouble for Salem where the soap opera takes place.

Corday Productions is producing in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. Ken Corday is executive producing with Albert Alarr as co-executive producer.

No release date has been set.

Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean recently announced that he will be starring in an upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives.

