'Days of Our Lives' limited series 'Beyond Salem' heading to Peacock

"Days of Our Lives" star Sal Stowers arrives on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in May 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Days of Our Lives" star Victoria Konefal arrives on the red carpet for the 46th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in May 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Days of Our Lives" star James Reynolds during the 45th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in April 2018. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"Days of Our Lives" star Deidre Hall strikes a pose alongside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,581st star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Lisa Rinna will star in a limited series spinoff of "Days of Our Lives" for Peacock. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- A limited series spinoff of NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives, featuring Lisa Rinna reprising her role as Billie Reed, is coming to Peacock.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem will feature current and former stars from the soap opera as Rinna's Billie, an ISA agent, is hunting for stolen jewels.

Deidre Hall, Jackée Harry, James Reynolds, Victoria Konefal, Sal Stowers, Drake Hogestyn, Robert Scott Wilson, Billy Flynn and Lamon Archey will also star in the five-part series.

Beyond Salem will take place over a long weekend as John (Hogestyn) and Marlena (Hall) travel to Zurich, Ben (Wilson) and Ciara (Konefal) travel to New Orleans, Chad (Flynn) visits friends in Phoenix and Abe (Reynolds), Paulina (Harry), Lani (Stowers) and Eli (Archey) travel to Miami.

Each character gets involved in the stolen jewels plot. The jewels, if placed into the wrong hands, could spell trouble for Salem where the soap opera takes place.

Corday Productions is producing in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ron Carlivati is the head writer. Ken Corday is executive producing with Albert Alarr as co-executive producer.





No release date has been set.

