July 23, 2021 / 7:18 AM

A.J. McLean to guest star on 'Days of Our Lives'

By
A.J. McLean has taped a guest appearance for NBC's Days of Our Lives.&nbsp; &nbsp;File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 23 (UPI) -- Backstreet Boys singer A.J. McLean announced on Instagram that he will soon be seen on the NBC soap opera, Days of Our Lives.

"Thanks to everyone here today for making my experience on DOOL a success! Love to the cast and everyone that made this dream come true! Let's go!" McLean wrote Thursday.

The post included a brief video in which McLean said the guest appearance was a dream come true for him since he watched the show with his grandmother when he was growing up.

"I hope I made you proud, Grandma!" he said.



He did not say if he is playing himself or a character. It is also unclear when his episode will air.

McLean, 43, previously acted in the 2016 boy-band horror-western, Dead 7, and lent his voice to animated characters in The Lion Guard and The Bravest Knight. He also competed on Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars last year.

