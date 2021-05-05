May 5 (UPI) -- MTV announced a slew of presenters for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Wednesday. Leslie Jones hosts the awards show live May 16 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Snake Eyes star Henry Golding, Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, This Is Us stars Justin Hartley and Mandy Moore, The Conjuring stars Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, Chad star Nasim Pedrad, Zola star Riley Keough and Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan are some of the presenters MTV announced.

Some nominees are also presenting awards, including Bad Trip's Eric Andre, social media influencer Addison Rae, Ginny and Georgia's Antonia Gentry, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Anthony Mackie, and Outer Banks nominees Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Madelyn Cline.

On May 17, MTV airs the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED to honor reality TV. Digital creator Bretman Rock of MTV's Following, Gottmik and Symone of RuPaul's Drag Race, Erika Jayne of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Heidi Klum of Making the Cut, Brie Bella and Nikki Bella of Total Bellas, Paris Hilton of This Is Paris, Tayshia Adams of The Bachelorette and The D'Amelio family are among the presenters MTV announced for the show.

Nominees presenting at UNSCRIPTED include Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young and Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset; Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick and Vinny Guadagnino of Jersey Shore Family Vacation; and Anna Shay, Christine Chiu and Kim Lee of Bling Empire.

Nikki Glaser hosts the UNSCRIPTED show May 17 at 9 p.m. EDT.