April 28 (UPI) -- The 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards announced via Twitter Wednesday morning that its new host will be comedian and actress Leslie Jones.

The Saturday Night alum and Supermarket Sweep host will emcee the live ceremony in Los Angeles, which will begin on Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. and span two nights.

The ceremony will be broadcast from the Palladium to honor the best in film and television. The network will then present the first-ever MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on May 17, which will focus on reality television.

The annual event was held virtually last year. Jones received a best comedic performance nomination for her role in the Amazon comedy Coming 2 America, according to Deadline.

This year, Marvel's WandaVision leads the field with five nominations for categories including best show, best performance in a show and best villain. Netflix's Emily in Paris and Amazon's The Boys follow closely behind with four nominations apiece.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm leads all films with three nominations, followed by Judas and the Black Messiah with two.

RuPaul's Drag Race leads the unscripted categories with four nominations.

Best Performance in a Movie nominees include the late Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Carey Mulligan for Promising Young Woman, Daniel Kaluuya for Judas and the Black Messiah, Sacha Baron Cohen for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Zendaya for Malcolm & Marie.

Fan voting remains open until April 30.