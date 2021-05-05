May 5 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series House of the Dragon.

The network shared first-look photos for the Game of Thrones prequel Wednesday.

One of the pictures shows Emma D'Arcy and Matt Smith in character as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Prince Daemon Targaryen. Another image features Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, aka the Sea Snake.

The third photo shows Olivia Cooke and Rhys Ifans in costume as Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower.

.@HBO releases first official images from @HouseofDragon: https://t.co/LX1W1rLAM1 Based on @GRRMspeaking's #FireandBlood the upcoming drama series is set 300 years before the events of @GameofThrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. pic.twitter.com/IOMOltsdiR— HBO PR (@HBOPR) May 5, 2021

HBO released concept art for House of the Dragon in December that depicts two different dragons.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen. The series is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon is created by Martin and Ryan Condal. Condal will serve as showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, with Sapochnik to direct the pilot and additional episodes.

HBO is also developing three more Game of Thrones spinoffs, 9 Voyages, aka Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships and Flea Bottom.

Game of Thrones had an eight-season run on HBO from 2011 to 2019. The series is based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.