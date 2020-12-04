Dec. 4 (UPI) -- HBO is unveiling concept art for its Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

The network shared concept art and a 2021 production start date for the new series Thursday on Twitter.

"Dragons are coming. #HouseoftheDragon begins production in 2021," the post reads.

One of the images depicts an orange-colored dragon with a battered wing. The other image shows a closeup of a black and red dragon's head.

House of the Dragon is based on George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood, which recounts the history of House Targaryen and is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon is created by Martin and Ryan Condal. Condal will serve as showrunner with Miguel Sapochnik, with Sapochnik to direct the pilot and additional episodes.

British actor Paddy Considine will play King Viserys I Targaryen in the new series.

Game of Thrones had a eight-season run on HBO from 2011 to 2019. The TV show is based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series.

Martin said in June that he hopes to have The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire series, completed in 2021.