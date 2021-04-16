April 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Bill Maher has booked Sharon Osbourne as a guest for Friday's edition of his HBO chat show, Real Time.

This will be Osbourne's first television interview since leaving her CBS daytime program, The Talk.

Osbourne, 68, was the last original co-host of the show when she exited in Season 11 after she engaged in a heated, on-air discussion about race with her fellow panelist, Sheryl Underwood.

CBS announced last month that Osbourne would no longer appear on the series.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," the network said in a statement Friday.

"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

After the on-air spat with Underwood, several other people came forward to accuse Osbourne of making culturally insensitive remarks to and about her co-stars.

Osbourne posted an apology on Twitter after her March 10 interaction with Underwood during which Osbourne defended her friend, broadcaster Piers Morgan's right to criticize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's complaints about being mistreated by the British royal family.

"To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," she wrote.

The other current hosts of The Talk are Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.