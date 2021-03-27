March 27 (UPI) -- CBS has announced that Sharon Osbourne will no longer be a panelist on The Talk.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," the network said in a statement Friday.

"As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon's behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.

The show has been on hiatus for the past two weeks as CBS worked with The Talk team to create a more harmonious atmosphere.

"During this week's hiatus, we are coordinating workshops, listening sessions and training about equity, inclusion and cultural awareness for the hosts, producers and crew. Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers," the statement said.

Osbourne, 68, was the last original co-host of the show.

She exited in Season 11 after she engaged in a heated, on-air discussion about race with her fellow panelist, Sheryl Underwood.

Several other people also came forward to accuse Osbourne of making culturally insensitive remarks to and about her co-stars.

Osbourne posted an apology on Twitter after her March 10 interaction with Underwood during which Osbourne defended her friend, broadcaster Piers Morgan's right to criticize Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's complaints about being mistreated by the British royal family.

"To anyone of colour that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said, I am truly sorry. I panicked, felt blindsided, got defensive & allowed my fear & horror of being accused of being racist take over," she wrote.

Osbourne has not publicly commented on her departure from the chat show.

The other current hosts are Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Amanda Kloots and Elaine Welteroth.