April 15 (UPI) -- Wyatt Pike is feeling grateful for his fans following his exit from American Idol.

The 19-year-old singer broke his silence Wednesday after abruptly leaving the ABC reality singing competition this week.

Pike shared a photo on Instagram of himself smiling and addressed his departure in the caption.

"I had to leave the @AmericanIdol competition for personal reasons but am so thankful I get to play music for the rest of my life," he said. "Fellow contestants - miss you all, good luck! Thank you to everyone for your support... do stick around for more musical things soon!"

Pike performed the Kings of Leon song "Use Somebody" during Sunday's pre-taped episode of American Idol. Host Ryan Seacrest said Monday that Pike had dropped out of the competition.

"Before we get to the results, I have to tell you that finalist Wyatt Pike will not be competing in the competition. He had to drop out, but we wish him the very best," Seacrest said.

Pike had shared photos from his hometown of Park City, Utah, last week.

"Something to feel this through: home. Thankful for the rollercoaster I'm on today," he wrote.

American Idol features Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as judges. Bryan missed Monday's episode after testing positive for COVID-19.