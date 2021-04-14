April 14 (UPI) -- Emmy-award winning actress Jane Seymour has signed on to star in and co-executive produce Irish mystery thriller Harry Wild, which will premiere on Acorn TV in 2022.

Seymour, who has starred in The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman, and Live and Let Die, will take on another role as a lead female in Harry Wild.

Created and co-written by David Logan (Lost Christmas) and Jo Spain (Taken Down), Harry Wild stars Seymour as a retired English professor who investigates cases assigned to her police detective son.

"From the first moment I read the script, I fell in love with Harry Wild and am beyond excited to head to Ireland and step into the role of this very curious and passionate retired professor," Seymour said.

AMC Network's Acorn TV announced the commissioning of eight 60-minute episodes from production and distribution company Dynamic Television.

Dan March and Klaus Zimmerman, managing partners at Dynamic Television, said they are "thrilled that the amazing Jane Seymour will be bringing the foul-mouthed, cigarette smoking, whiskey drinking character of Harry Wild to life."

Catherine Mackin, managing director of Acorn Media Enterprises, said Harry Wild is the latest series of a growing staple of mystery dramas led by strong female investigators.

"Acorn TV continues to lead the way in producing original series with strong female leads, so I'm thrilled to partner with them and my friends at Dynamic Television to make this fun new series," Seymour stated.

Production will begin in Dublin in May, and the world premiere will be held across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand and others in 2022.

The directors are Ronan Burke (Jelly Baby) and Robert Burke (Max Rules.) Executive producers include Seymour, Daniel March (Van Helsing) and Klaus Zimmerman (Trapped) for Dynamic Television, James Gibb (The Outpost) for Ardvellla Entertainment, and Morgan O'Sullivan (Vikings) and James Flynn (Vikings) for Metropolitan Pictures.