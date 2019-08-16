'Kominsky Method' Season 2 to premiere on Oct. 25

Cast member Paul Reiser attends the premiere of "Concussion" in Los Angeles in 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actors Michael Douglas (L) and Alan Arkin will return for Season 2 of "The Kominsky Method" on Oct. 25. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Season 2 of the dramedyThe Kominsky Method is set to premiere on Netflix on Oct. 25.

The show stars Michael Douglas as fading actor/acting coach Sandy Kominsky and Alan Arkin as Sandy's longtime agent Norman Newlander.

"This season, Sandy meets and bonds with his daughter's new boyfriend (Paul Reiser) who is uncomfortably close to Sandy's age. Meanwhile, Norman reconnects with an old flame from his youth (Jane Seymour) and after 50 years, they decide to start again," a press release said.

Nancy Travis and Sarah Baker co-star.

Season 1 of the show was nominated for three Emmy Awards.