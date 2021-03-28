March 28 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live alum Maya Rudolph returned to guest host the sketch-comedy series this weekend.

Rudolph reprised her role of Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, while comedian and former SNL star Martin Short made a surprise appearance as Harris' shy, but amorous husband Doug Emhoff and current SNL player Chloe Fineman portrayed Emhoff's stylish daughter, Ella.

They are seen hosting "A Kamala Harris unity seder" for Passover.

"Tonight we ask the four questions: How's school? Did you eat? When are you giving me grandchildren? And what's with that haircut?" Harris said. "In the spirit of Pesach, I've reached across the aisle. Joe Biden gave me a list of Republicans to reach out to and I'm starting at the bottom."

Their dinner guests included President Biden (Alex Moffat) and his recently retrained dog Major, as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (Aidy Bryant), Sen. Raphael Warnock (Kenan Thompson) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (Cecily Strong).

Biden and Harris discussed Biden's recent solo press conference.

"It was so easy," Biden said.

"A lot of folks thought I wasn't mentally prepared, but I --," he started before pulling note cards out of his pocket and reading, "think I proved them all wrong."

Biden then asked Harris if she heard he had put her in charge of "solving a little immigration problem down at the Mexican border."

"Yes, I did hear that. Wow. Thank you for the opportunity -- such a fun, solvable problem. And what are you in charge of?" Harris wondered.

"Giving out checks! Who wants stimmies? Whooo! Make it rain!" Biden replied.