Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Monique Samuels says her husband, Chris Samuels, got "heated" at the Real Housewives of Potomac Season 5 reunion.

The 37-year-old television personality shared details about the reunion during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Samuels answered a number of "the most" questions about the reunion where she was asked to name one of her co-stars. When asked whose significant other got "the most heated" at the reunion, Samuels said her husband.

"I gotta say mine," she said with a smile.

Samuels said Gizelle Bryant was "full of the most BS" and was on the receiving end of Karen Huger's "sharp tongue" the most during the reunion. She named Huger as the best dressed and the housewife who provided the most comedic relief, besides herself.

In addition, Samuels said she herself brought the best "receipts" to the reunion. Samuels showed off an organized binder full of proof and evidence to back her claims up.

Part 1 of the RHOP Season 5 reunion is expected to air in December. The reunion episodes will conclude a season defined by Samuels' physical fight with her co-star Candiace Dillard.

In a September episode of RHOP, Samuels appeared to drag Dillard by the hair and hit her during an argument. Dillard and Samuels both subsequently accused each other of second-degree assault.

On WWHL last week, Robyn Dixon addressed how Huger said she'd seen Dillard's legal statement about the fight. Dixon believes Dillard threw a glass at Samuels in "self-defense" and said Huger's comments didn't change her perception of the altercation.

"I didn't see what that information had to do with the fight and the fact that Monique was the aggressor first," Dixon said. "Candiace was throwing that in self-defense, clearly."