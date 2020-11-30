Nov. 30 (UPI) -- All Creatures Great and Small will return for a second season.

Channel 5 confirmed in a tweet Monday that it renewed the show for Season 2.

"We have exciting news! James Herriot and the gang will return to your screens soon for a second season of All Creatures Great and Small! #ACGAS," the post reads.

All Creatures Great and Small is based on the book series by Alfred Wight, who wrote under the pen name James Herriot. The books were previously adapted as a TV series and film series in the 1970s.

The Channel 5 show follows James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), Sigfried Farnon (Samuel West) and Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse), a trio of veterinary surgeons working in the Yorkshire Dales. Anna Madeley co-stars as Mrs. Hall, the housekeeper at Skeldale House.

"In challenging times, this new adaptation gained a special place in the heart of the British public. With values of community spirit, solidarity and heart-felt compassion, these stories are important ones for us to tell, now more than ever," Channel 5 deputy director of programs Sebastian Cardwell said in a statement.

Deadline said All Creatures Great and Small will have a six-part second season. Playground Entertainment will begin production on Season 2 in the Yorkshire Dales in early 2021.

All Creatures Great and Small premiered on Channel 5 in September. The show airs on PBS in the United States.