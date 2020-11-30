Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence's family farm has been damaged in a "horrible fire."

The farm in Simpsonville, Ky., which runs the summer camp Camp Hi-Ho, confirmed on the camp's Facebook page Saturday that its barn burned down in the fire.

Advertisement

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are deeply thankful that no people or animals were hurt, but we are still mourning the loss of years of hard work and memories that occurred in these walls," the post reads.

"Words cannot describe the pain we are in, but we are so incredibly grateful for the Simpsonville Fire Department and all the other fire fighters who responded to our emergency. You are true heroes. We are also so grateful for the countless members of our community who have reached out to support us during this time."

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm the news that we lost our barn last night in a horrible fire. We are...Posted by Camp Hi Ho on Saturday, November 28, 2020

WLKY said Simpsonville Fire and Rescue received a call from Camp Hi-Ho around 9 p.m. EST on Friday and arrived on the scene a short time later. Three fire departments worked together to control the fire, which took more than hour to put out.

Fire officials in Simpsonville are continuing to investigate the incident.

Lawrence's brother, Blaine Lawrence, who is the director of Camp Hi-Ho, shared more details in an e-mail to parents of past campers obtained by TMZ.

Blaine Lawrence said the barn housed an office space, a separate apartment, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for the kids, an indoor rock wall, an arts and crafts pavilion and a garage full of farm equipment, all of which were lost in the fire.

In the e-mail, Blaine Lawrence asked for community donations and for families to return to camp once it reopens.

Lawrence most recently appeared in the 2019 Marvel film Dark Phoenix. She will star in and produce the upcoming movie Red, White and Water, co-starring Brian Tyree Henry.