Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Former NFL star and ESPN analyst Pat McAfee returned to WWE NXT and joined forces with Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Burch and Lorcan were not scheduled to compete on Wednesday, but were slotted into a match against reigning champs Breezango for the NXT Tag Team Championships after Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Era were attacked backstage.

Advertisement

McAfee has had issues with The Undisputed Era in the past and faced their leader Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX in August. Cole was not present at WWE NXT while fellow Undisputed Era member Kyle O'Reilly left for the hospital to be with Fish and Strong.

Breezango fought hard against Burch and Lorcan who received a major assist from a man wearing a silver mask. The masked assailant pushed Breezango member Fandango off the top rope.

Burch took advantage of the situation and delivered a low blow to Breezango's Tyler Breeze. Burch and Lorcan then nailed Breeze with an Elevated DDT to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions.

The masked man entered the ring and revealed himself to be McAfee, the likely mastermind behind the attack on The Undisputed Era.

Also on WWE NXT, Dakota Kai crashed Ember Moon's victory over Jessi Kamea in Moon's first singles match in over a year. Kai tripped Moon and kicked her directly in the face as she talked trash.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the women's division, Kacey Catanzaro defeated Xia Li in a bout that Li said was a must win. Li attacked Catanzaro afterwards but both women including Catanzaro's partner Kayden Carter, were all taken out by Raquel Gonzalez.

Gonzalez picked up Catanzaro and threw her into Carter before she called out her rival Rhea Ripley on the microphone. Gonzalez will face Ripley next week at WWE NXT: Halloween Havoc. Li, afterwards, received another mysterious letter from Boa.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Kushida defeating Tommaso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream in a Triple Threat match; Bronson Reed defeating Austin Theory twice; Legado del Fantasma defeating Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, Jake Atlas and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis; Ever-Rise defeating Killian Dain and Drake Maverick after Maverick used a chair in anger; and Timothy Thatcher defeating Anthony Greene.