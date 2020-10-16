Oct. 16 (UPI) -- WWE will be commemorate The Undertaker's 30th anniversary with the company by airing a month-long slate of programming on the WWE Network.

WWE's 30 Days of the The Deadman will include a new Undertaker documentary or interview airing on the WWE Network every Sunday for five weeks in total.

It will begin on Oct. 25 with WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer, a documentary about The Undertaker's epic 2005 rivalry with Randy Orton.

Meeting Mark Calaway will arrive on Nov. 1 to give fans a look at the real man behind one of WWE's most legendary figures. Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, WWE Champion Drew McInTyre and Orton will discuss the first time they met Calaway.

The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer will explore the life and career of the late Paul Bearer on Nov. 8. Bearer, real name William Moody, was Undertaker's longtime manager who is in the Hall of Fame. Bearer used his real-life experience as a mortician and his background in mortuary science to help bring the Undertaker character to life.

Brothers of Destruction arrives on Nov. 15 and will feature a conversation between Undertaker and Kane, who were storyline brothers, heated rivals and a formidable tag team. This documentary will premiere first at the Austin Film Festival on Oct. 29.

The slate will end on Nov. 22 with Undertaker making a new appearance on Austin's Broken Skull Sessions talk show. The episode premieres 30 years to the day that The Undertaker arrived in the WWE in 1990 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event.

The Undertaker said in June, as part of WWE's The Last Ride series, that he has no desire to get back into the ring to compete.