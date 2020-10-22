Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Chris Jericho and MJF gave a theatrical performance of "Me and My Shadow" on AEW Dynamite.

The duo met for a steak dinner on Wednesday to discuss MJF possibly joining Jericho's group, The Inner Circle. The segment was titled Le Dinner Debonair.

MJF and Jericho kept trying to one-up each other by ordering increasingly rare steak. Jericho then stated that a town hall meeting with The Inner Circle will be held next week to figure out the general consensus as to whether or not MJF should join the group.

Le Champion and MJF then broke out into their rendition of "Me and My Shadow." The grapplers sang the song without any assistance and were joined by a number of dancers wearing gold dresses.

The Broadway-like performance featured lyrics poking fun at TNT Champion Cody and ended with Jericho and MJF back at the dinner table where they were disappointed at just how rare their steaks were.

Also on Dynamite, the World Title Eliminator Tournament began with four matches taking place in the first round.

The finals of the tournament will take place at the Full Gear pay-per-view event on Nov. 7. The winner will get to challenge for the AEW World Championship, currently held by Jon Moxley. The champ will be defending his title against Eddie Kingston in an I Quit Match at Full Gear.

Wardlow, the bodyguard of MJF, faced Jungle Boy first as part of the tournament and won the match after performing the F-10 twice to earn the three count.

Kenny Omega was in action against Sonny Kiss as the first round of the tournament continued. Omega was originally scheduled to face Joey Janela but Janela was exposed to a known COVID-19 positive person and was kept off the show.

Omega arrived to the ring with a new attitude and entrance that included women dancing with brooms to symbolize his nickname as The Cleaner. Omega won the match in convincing fashion as he immediately nailed Kiss with the V-trigger followed by the One-Winged Angel to win the match in mere seconds.

Hangman Adam Page, the former tag team partner of Omega, also won his tournament match by defeating Colt Cabana.

The Lucha Bros., consisting of Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M, faced each other as part of the tournament in a highly-competitive match which Fenix won with a Destroyer.

The Young Bucks, Private Party, John Silver and Alex Reynolds of The Dark Order and The Butcher and The Blade competed in a Four-Way Tag Team match to determine who will face FTR for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Full Gear.

The Young Bucks won after Matt Jackson was able to reverse a roll up pin into his own on Private Party's Isiah Kassidy. FTR attacked The Young Bucks afterwards along with their manager Tully Blanchard who used a steel chair during the attack.

FTR placed Jackson's leg into a steel chair and crashed down onto it from the top turnbuckle, hoping to inflict a serious injury.

In addition, Dr. Britt Baker defeated Kilynn King on Dynamite.