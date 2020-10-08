Oct. 8 (UPI) -- TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee defended his title against his rival Cody in a Dog Collar match on AEW Dynamite.

The bout, which took place on Wednesday, involved Lee and Cody being joined together by a steel chain and dog collar wrapped around their necks. Lee came to ring with Dark Order members John Silver and Anna Jay while Cody came with his wife, Brandi Rhodes, and coach, Arn Anderson.

Advertisement

Cody started the match off by quickly attacking Silver, causing him to bleed. Lee would take over the match after Cody went after Silver a second time, causing Jay to walk Silver to the back.

Cody and Lee would use the chain to hurt and pull each other with. Cody, who was already bleeding, made Lee start to bleed by Piledriving him though a table outside the ring.

Lee got Anderson involved after he threw a chair at him. Anderson entered the ring but instead of attacking Lee, he delivered a Spinebuster to Dark Order member Alex Reynolds who had entered the ring.

Cody was able to deliver the Cross Rhodes to Lee who was able to kick out of the move after a one count. The American Nightmare then wrapped the chain around Lee's face and delivered a second Cross Rhodes to win the match and reclaim the TNT Championship.

Orange Cassidy came out to confront Cody, setting up a TNT Championship match next week during Dynamite's one-year anniversary show.

Also on Dynamite, Chris Jericho celebrated 30 years as a professional wrestler. Jericho was in action with his Inner Circle partner Jake Hager to take on Luther and Serpentico who are collectively known as Chaos Project.

Jericho and Luther had first faced each other in 1991. Jericho throughout the night had also received congratulatory videos from Slash, Lars Ulrich of Metallica, Kevin Smith and more.

Luther was able to intercept Jericho's baseball bat and use it against Le Champion himself. Jericho then won the match, however, by striking Luther down with the Judas Effect for the three count.

Jericho then got ready to deliver a speech until MJF came to the ring with his bodyguard Wardlow and a clown who was holding a present. Jericho opened the present to reveal a framed photo of MJF.

Jericho smashed the poster over the clown's head and took him out with a Judas Effect. Jericho and MJF then shared a laugh as the more devious members of AEW locker room came to the ring to celebrate Jericho's 30th anniversary.

Brian Cage defended his FTW Championship against Will Hobbs in the opening match of the night. The FTW Championship was gifted to Cage from his manager, Taz, and is not officially recognized by AEW.

Cage won the match after performing a Drill Claw on Hobbs for the three count. Taz entered the ring and invited Hobbs to join himself, Cage and Ricky Starks as a member of Team Taz or suffer a beatdown.

Darby Allin came to the rescue with his skateboard, causing Team Taz to leave.

Other moments from AEW Dynamite included AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR successfully defending their titles against TH2; Hangman Adam Page, Colt Cabana and Wardlow joining the AEW World Championship Tournament; and Big Swole defeating Serena Deeb.