Oct. 15 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title against Lance Archer on the one-year anniversary episode of Dynamite.

Moxley, well before the main event bout, was ambushed by Archer backstage who slammed his head against a table multiple times.

The act caused President and CEO of AEW Tony Khan to make the championship bout a no disqualification match. Archer arrived to the ring with his manager Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and threw an AEW production member through a glass window.

Eddie Kingston, Moxley's rival, joined the announcer's desk to give guest commentary and was surrounded by his partners The Lucha Bros.

Moxley entered from the audience side of the arena and immediately nailed Archer with a Paradigm Shift, nearly winning the contest in seconds. Archer was somehow unfazed by the attack and went on the offensive.

The champ set up two steel chairs in the ring, but The MurderHawk Monster slammed Moxley through them. Afterwards, Moxley was able to hit his second Paradigm Shift off the ring apron which sent both grapplers crashing through two tables.

Moxley, back inside the ring, performed a third Paradigm Shift but Archer shockingly kicked out. Archer then unleashed The Blackout but Moxley countered with a surprise roll-up pin to win the match and remain AEW World Champion.

Archer started attacking Moxley more until Kingston and The Lucha Bros. came down to the ring to make the save. Kingston started congratulating a confused Moxley before he attacked the champ himself and choked him out before AEW went off the air.

Also on Dynamite, every other championship was on the line in celebration of the show's one-year anniversary. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR successfully defended their titles against Chuck Taylor and Trent of Best Friends after FTR's Cash Wheeler hit Trent with his championship belt.

Miro, at the the request of his partner Kip Sabian, attacked Best Friends afterwards for destroying Sabian's arcade cabinet during their match.

AEW Women's World Champion Shida successfully defended her title against Big Swole after surviving Swole's Dirty Dancing and landing two Running Knees to earn the three count.

TNT Champion Cody was in action as he defended his title against the sloth-like Orange Cassidy who was one second away from winning the match. Cassidy, who was able to counter Cody's CrossRhodes with a Beach Break, was using a roll-up pin on The American Nightmare before the time limit ran out, causing the bout to end in a draw.

Other moments from Dynamite included Miro and Sabian defeating Sean Maluta and Lee Johnson; Matt Hardy announcing that he is medically cleared to compete again before he was once again challenged by Sammy Guevara; tag teams Private Party, Silver and Reynolds of The Dark Order, The Butcher and The Blade and The Young Bucks being selected for a No. 1 contender's match to see who will face FTR; and MJF having a big announcement for Chris Jericho and his group The Inner Circle.

MJF invited Jericho and his crew to the ring and asked Le Champion if they should work together. MJF then said he might possibly want to join The Inner Circle which the other members including Ortiz, were not happy with.

Jericho said next week he will meet with MJF to discuss things over a steak dinner which MJF agreed to.