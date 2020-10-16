Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle are joining the cast of You Season 3.

Netflix confirmed Thursday that Grant, 32, and Van Winkle, 37, will star with Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the new season.

Advertisement

You is based on the Caroline Kepnes novels You and Hidden Bodies. The series follows Joe Goldberg (Badgley), a serial killer who develops delusional obsessions with the objects of his affection. Season 2 centered on Joe's relationship with Love Quinn (Pedretti), an aspiring chef who also secretly psychopathic.

In Season 3, Grant will play Sherry, a "Mom-fluencer" who appears down to earth but is actually a mean girl who only pretends to welcome Love into her social circle. Van Winkle will portray Cary, a wealthy man who invites Joe into his inner circle.

Grant is known for playing Sonja Percy on NCIS: New Orleans and Cassidy on Search Party. She confirmed her casting in a tweet Thursday.

"Over the moon about this!! So Much Fun ahead #YOU @netflix," the actress wrote.

Van Winkle portrayed Jonah Breeland on Hart of Dixie and Danny on The Last Ship.

Netflix renewed You for a third season in January. Series co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will return as executive producers in Season 3, which is slated to premiere in 2021.

Badgley, also known for playing Dan Humphrey on Gossip Girl, welcomed his first child, a son, with singer Domino Kirke in August.