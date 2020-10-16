Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber shows his vulnerable side in his music video for "Lonely" with Benny Blanco.

In the new video, Bieber reflects on the struggles of growing up in the spotlight. Actor Jacob Tremblay plays a young Bieber, who is shown in a dressing room before taking an empty stage, where the real Bieber sits alone in the audience.

"What if you had it all but nobody to call? / Maybe then you'd know me / 'Cause I've heard everything / But no one's listening / And that's just [expletive] lonely," Bieber sings.

Bieber, 26, said Thursday on Instagram that seeing Tremblay's performance was an "emotional" experience.

"Lonely is out now with @itsbennyblanco. When he and @finneas showed me this song to be honest it was hard to listen to considering how tough it was to get through some of these chapters. I went into the studio and sang through it which wasn't easy but started to really see the importance of telling this story! It made me realize we all feel lonely at times!" the star wrote.

"Being someone in my position I believe it is powerful to express vulnerability and that's why I believe this song is so powerful!" he added. "And @jacobtremblay is so talented. It was emotional to see him play me from the outside looking in."

Bieber also shared the message and a still from the video on Twitter.

Bieber released Changes, his first album in five years, in February. He has since released "Stuck with U" with Ariana Grande and "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper. Bieber shared a hopeful music video for "Holy" in September.

Bieber, BTS and Lady Gaga lead the list of nominees for the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, which air Nov. 8. Bieber is nominated for five awards, including Best Artist.

Tremblay is known for the films Room, Wonder and Good Boys. He will voice Flounder in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.