Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Jim Carrey transforms into Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a new teaser for Saturday Night Live Season 46.

Carrey is joined by Maya Rudolph, who is once again set to portray Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The comedians donned wigs and makeup to become Biden and Harris before they posed together back-to-back in the teaser released on Twitter Thursday.

Woody Harrelson previously portrayed Biden during Season 45. Jason Sudeikis has also starred as the former vice president in past seasons.

Chris Rock will be serving as host of Season 46 which premieres Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT on NBC. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion will be the musical guest.

NBC will be bringing Saturday Night Live back to Studio 8H in New York starting with Season 46. The premiere will be the show's first in-studio episode since March 7 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.