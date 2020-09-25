Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Amazon and Sony Pictures Television have announced they are working on a spinoff to their comic-book adaptation, The Boys.

"Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the Untitled Boys Spinoff is an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities. Part college show, part Hunger Games -- with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys," a Thursday press release said.

No casting has been announced yet.

Craig Rosenberg is writing the pilot and will serve as show-runner. Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are among the project's executive producers.

The Boys follows a vigilante group that tries to take down corporate-sponsored superheroes. It stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Dominique McElligott, Giancarlo Esposito and Chace Crawford.

Season 2 is to wrap up on Oct. 9.