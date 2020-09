Camille Sullivan presents an award at the 2nd Annual Elans, Canadian Awards for the Electronic and the Animated Arts in Vancouver in 2007. File Photo by Heinz Ruckemann/UPI | License Photo

Nick Stahl will be seen this winter in the thriller "Hunter Hunter." File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- IFC Midnight announced it will release Hunter Hunter -- a thriller starring Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, Camille Sullivan and Summer Howell -- in North America on Dec. 18.

Written and directed by Shawn Linden, the movie is about a family of fur trappers who come up against a rogue wolf while living in the remote wilderness.

"Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and ReneĢe grow increasingly anxious during Joseph's prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him," a synopsis said.

"When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou, who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home."

Linden said in a statement that he has spent more than a decade getting the movie made.

"We're looking forward to now collaborating with IFC Midnight on another leg of that journey," he said. "In this film, I really wanted to explore the depths of human nature, specifically the capacity for cruelty that separates us from the rest of the natural world. It's a thrill to finally bring it to audiences, and I hope it serves to thoroughly creep them out."