Sept. 23 (UPI) -- IFC Midnight announced it will release Hunter Hunter -- a thriller starring Devon Sawa, Nick Stahl, Camille Sullivan and Summer Howell -- in North America on Dec. 18.

Written and directed by Shawn Linden, the movie is about a family of fur trappers who come up against a rogue wolf while living in the remote wilderness.

Advertisement

"Joseph leaves his family behind to track the wolf. Anne and Renée grow increasingly anxious during Joseph's prolonged absence and struggle to survive without him," a synopsis said.

"When they hear a strange noise outside their cabin, Anne hopes it is Joseph but instead finds a man named Lou, who has been severely injured and left for dead. The longer Lou stays and Joseph is away, the more paranoid Anne becomes, and the idea of a mysterious predator in the woods slowly becomes a threat much closer to home."

Linden said in a statement that he has spent more than a decade getting the movie made.

"We're looking forward to now collaborating with IFC Midnight on another leg of that journey," he said. "In this film, I really wanted to explore the depths of human nature, specifically the capacity for cruelty that separates us from the rest of the natural world. It's a thrill to finally bring it to audiences, and I hope it serves to thoroughly creep them out."