Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Pose, American Horror Story: Apocalypse and Kinky Boots star Billy Porter has signed on as narrator for the docu-series Equal, HBO Max announced.

The four-part program is set to premiere on the streaming service Oct. 22.

Also appearing in Equal will be Samira Wiley, Cheyenne Jackson, Anthony Rapp, Shannon Purser, Heather Matarazzo, Jamie Clayton, Isis King and Gale Harold.

"Equal will introduce viewers to a wide range of LGBTQ+ visionaries portrayed by the cast, many of whom identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community," a press release said. "Each part offers a distinct and connected chapter within the historical timeline."

The episodes are titled "The Birth of a Movement," "Transgender Pioneers," "Black is Beautiful, Gay is Good!" and "Stonewall: From Rebellion to Liberation."

"I will be narrating the @hbomax docu-series Equal. I can't wait for y'all to see this!" Porter tweeted Tuesday. "We are here and we will be heard."