Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Melissa Benoist and The CW have announced the upcoming sixth season of Supergirl will be the comic-book adaptation's last.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

"She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful," the actress added.

"I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season," Benoist said.

The CW also confirmed Tuesday the show is wrapping up as did the show's executive producer, Jessica Queller.

"I'm profoundly grateful for the entire Supergirl family, and deeply proud of the show we've created together," Queller said in a statement.

Production on Season 6 is scheduled to begin later this month in Vancouver and the last 20 episodes are expected to air in 2021.

The Supergirl cast also includes Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair and David Harewood.