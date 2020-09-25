Britain's Princess Eugenie (R) and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child. File Photo by Neil Hall/ EPA-EFE

Sept. 25 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, is pregnant with her first child.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," Buckingham Palace tweeted Friday. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr. and Mrs. George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

The princess married Brooksbank in October 2018 after several years of dating.

Eugenie is the younger daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is the cousin of Princes William and Harry and is eighth in the line of succession to the British throne.

Eugenie's sister Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private wedding in July amid the coronavirus pandemic.

