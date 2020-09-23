Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Syfy said it has ordered six episodes of The Pole, an adult animated comedy featuring the voice talents of Bobby Moynihan and Jillian Bell.

The cast will also include Nicole Byer, SungWon Cho, Colin Jost, Tim Simons and Sasheer Zamata.

Advertisement

"After a scandal involving 'Saint' Nick (Moynihan) rocks the holly jolly foundations of the North Pole, all hell breaks loose as the future of Christmas turns into a twisted power struggle for the Red Suit," the cable network said in a press release.

"As Nick, the 20th to wear the Suit, struggles with the age-old question of naughty vs. nice, his wife Mrs. Claus, aka Gretchen (Bell), works to keep the political machine that is toy production afloat. It isn't easy as they juggle the factory elves, including Nick's head elf Matilda (Byer) and the political activist Helenor (Zamata), as well as parenting two sons -- Nick's mini-me Harry (Cho) and the crown prince, Jack (Simons), who's not only next in line for the Suit, but also looking to rebrand it."

Moynihan, Byer, Jost and Zamata have all been cast members of Saturday Night Live.

Christmas is coming early with The Pole, a new show featuring @bibbymoynihan and @JillianBell. Catch it soon on SYFY's animated side, #TZGZ. pic.twitter.com/atYZGAxRDy— SYFY (@SYFY) September 22, 2020