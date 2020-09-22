Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys, appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden, said she has never had an argument with her husband, producer Swizz Beatz.

"We don't raise our voices at each other. We've definitely disagreed, it's not that we haven't disagreed, or he hasn't been uncomfortable with something that I did, or I'm uncomfortable with something he did," the singer said on Monday's show.

"We definitely have had moments where we're like, 'Hmm that felt weird,' but we definitely communicate in a way, we don't let it build up," Keys said.

She told Corden how the couple hold "keep it real" conversations to air any issues.

"We get a chance to converse before it turns into the big blowout. You know, like if you don't catch it before, then it gets crazy," Keys said.

Keys and Beatz celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August. The couple married in July 2010 and have two sons, Egypt Daoud, 9, and Genesis Ali, 5.

Keys also performed her song "Love Looks Better" on the show in a drive-in concert as fans came to the parking lot to watch.

Keys and some special guests will be performing every night this week on The Late Late Show.

"Love Looks Better" appears on Keys' recently released seventh studio album Alicia. The album, which follow's 2016's Here, also features the singles "Show Me Love," "Underdog" and "Perfect Way to Die."