Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Candiace Dillard says Monique Samuels "tried at every turn" to start their fight on Real Housewives of Potomac.

Dillard, 33, discussed her physical altercation with Samuels, 36, Monday on Watch What Happens Live after a new episode of RHOP showed Samuels appear to put her hands around Dillard's neck during a fight.

When asked on WWHL if she could have done anything differently to prevent the confrontation, Dillard said she was not to blame for the fight.

"I could say that I could have done what I did in the previous week's episode, which is walk alway, but Monique, as you all have seen in the compounding episodes, she tried at every turn to start a fight, to start an argument, to start drama," Dillard said.

"She was waiting for an opportunity, if you ask me, to have her day, and have her moment, and make up for lost time," she added.

Dillard said telling Samuels to "drag" her did not provoke Samuels to escalate the fight.

"Let's go back to the moment when she threatened to drag me eight months pregnant when I was having a conversation with someone that was not her, that she walked into, and escalated that conversation and that situation, and then threatened to hit me in the face with a glass bottle," Dillard recalled.

"So, the short answer is no. I don't believe that me quoting a violent pregnant person deserves or warrants me being violently attacked," she said.

On WWHL, Dillard also said Samuels' new song "Drag Queens" is "sad" and "disgusting." Some fans believe the song's title is a reference to Samuels and Dillard's previous fight.

"I think that it's sad and it's disgusting that she would create a song to brag about violence," Dillard said. "And then I think it's also sick that she would try to spin it and make it about, 'Oh, I was writing the song about standing up to bullies,' when in actuality, if you review the tape, she was the bully the entire season thus far. I did not bully her."

"It makes me really concerned for her mental health, that she believes her own hype," she added.

The Real Housewives of Potomac is in its fifth season on Bravo. The series co-stars Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger and Wendy Osefo.