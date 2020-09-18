Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy will return for a 17th season in November.

ABC announced a premiere date, Nov. 12, for Season 17 in a press release Thursday.

The two-hour season premiere will air Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. EDT. Season 4 of the Grey's Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will premiere the same night at 8 p.m.

ABC shared a moving poster for Grey's Anatomy Season 17 on Twitter featuring Ellen Pompeo as her character. Dr. Meredith Grey.

"Sometimes... we all need saving," the tagline reads.

The network also released a teaser for the season featuring Dr. Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) and Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd).

ABC also announced premiere dates for other fall shows. The Good Doctor Season 4 premieres Nov. 2 at 10 p.m. EDT, while David E. Kelley's new series Big Sky will make its debut Nov. 17 at 10:01 p.m.

"Our fall schedule is now complete with a dynamic lineup of new and returning drama series," ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said. "From fan-favorite shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Good Doctor to David E. Kelley's thrilling new drama Big Sky, our strength is in our storytelling, and we could not be more energized to bring these compelling series to our viewers."