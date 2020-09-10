Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Actor and WWE star John Cena and actress and comedian Nicole Byer will host a TBS revival of Wipeout.
The network confirmed Thursday that Cena, 43, and Byer, 34, will host a new iteration of the game show.
Wipeout initially had a seven-season run on ABC from 2008 to 2014. The series features contestants competing in an oversized obstacle course for a cash prize.
TBS announced Cena and Byer's casting in a teaser featuring footage of contestants attempting to navigate the course's infamous "big balls."
"Welcome @JohnCena and @nicolebyer to the #Wipeout family, coming soon to @tbsnetwork!" the post reads.
Cena shared an alternate version of the teaser that shows him getting hyped up in a gym with a red exercise ball.
"This is going to be wild! The new host of @Wipeout on @tbsnetwork is..." he wrote.
Byer posted another version that shows her bouncing on a red exercise ball.
"Ooooh baby, guess who's the new host of @Wipeout on @tbsnetwork?" she wrote.
Cena also hosts the Nickelodeon revival of Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Byer hosts the Netflix series Nailed It!