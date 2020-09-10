Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Wheel of Fortune will be returning for Season 38 on Monday after production was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official Wheel of Fortune Twitter account confirmed the news of a new season on Wednesday alongside a video highlighting the best moments from Season 37.

The game show will be returning with a new wheel that has been upgraded to allow for more space between host Pat Sajak and the contestants.

Contestants will be using a spinning cap to safely spin the wheel without touching it.

"Our challenge was not unique, to get back up and running in a way that is safe for everyone involved while making subtle improvements to make America's Game even better. I think we have accomplished that in a big way, and our fans can be comfortable knowing that they're going to tune in to see the Wheel of Fortune they love," executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement.

Jeopardy!, which also had its production shut down in March due to the pandemic, is additionally returning with new episodes on Monday.