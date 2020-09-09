Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Showtime has announced it ordered a fourth season of its Chicago-set drama, The Chi.

"Each season, The Chi's authentic storytelling resonates more deeply with its devoted and growing audiences," Gary Levine, president of entertainment for Showtime Networks Inc., said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Lena Waithe together with Justin Hillian explore the joys and the heartbreak of life on the South Side in a way that is unique on television, and we relish the prospect of continuing that exploration with them."

The series was created and executive produced by Waithe, and executive produced by Common. Hillian serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Starring Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker, Season 3 "found Kevin (Hibbert), Kiesha (Baker) and their newlywed mothers Nina (Tyla Abercrumbie) and Dre (Miriam A. Hyman) as they underwent a seismic shift in their blended family when Kiesha goes missing," a synopsis said.

In the Bible, number 4 means creation. Check out the Book of Genesis. This chapter and verse ain't over.#TheChi | @SHOTheChi pic.twitter.com/9JlxIGiKn5— Lena Waithe (@LenaWaithe) September 8, 2020