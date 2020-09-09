Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A film about K-pop superstars Blackpink is set to debut on Netflix on Oct. 14.

"BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky -- an all-access documentary about one of the world's most popular groups -- premieres in your area on October 14! Oh and that's not all ... on October 14, these music icons will also become Netflix profile icons," the streaming service tweeted Tuesday.

The post also included the profile icons of Blackpink members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

The group recently released "Ice Cream," the music video for its collaboration with Selena Gomez.

The song will appear on Blackpink's upcoming, first full-length album, Blackpink: The Album, which is set for release on Oct. 2.

Blackpink's last record was the EP, Kill This Love, in April 2019.

