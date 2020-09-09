Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Season 18 of The Ellen DeGeneres Show is slated to begin on Sept. 21.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it," host DeGeneres said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

Last month, it was announced that executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman had "parted ways" with The Ellen DeGeneres Show after some staffers accused them -- and DeGeneres -- of fostering a toxic work environment.

DeGeneres apologized for the atmosphere and vowed to make her employees feel "happy and safe" in the future.

Comic actress Tiffany Haddish has been booked as DeGeneres' Season 18 premiere guest.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear on the show this month are Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, Chrissy Teigen, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom.

Before DeGeneres' summer hiatus, she taped segments for her show at home using video-conferencing technology due to the coronavirus pandemic.