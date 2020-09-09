Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Actor and producer Will Smith has announced on Facebook that the Peacock streaming service ordered two seasons of Bel-Air, a drama based on his 1990s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

"18 months ago, a young filmmaker from Kansas City Morgan Cooper uploaded a video on YouTube reimagining The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for present day as a DRAMA!" Smith, an executive producer on the project, wrote in Tuesday's post.

Advertisement In West Philadelphia born and raised...Will Smith announced today that the beloved comedy series #FreshPrince of Bel-Air will come to #PeacockTV reimagined as the highly anticipated dramatic adaptation of Morgan Cooper's lauded fan film, #BELAIR. pic.twitter.com/iNteDiXsmY— Peacock (@peacockTV) September 8, 2020

"Everybody sent it to me," he added. "It was outstanding. I had NEVER envisioned revisiting the Banks family in this way. We knew this was special, so we called Chris Collins and asked him to lead the team (he wrote on The Wire) and he said YES! Months of writing, developing and pitching... and now it's happening. Bel-Air got a TWO SEASON order, debuting in 2021 on NBC's streaming service Peacock TV. Morgan Cooper and Chris Collins, you are THE TRUTH!!"

Peacock also confirmed in a tweet that it green-lit the series.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air aired for six seasons on Peacock's sister station NBC from 1990 to 1996. The show is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

It starred Smith as a Philadelphia youth sent to live with his wealthy aunt and uncle inside their Bel-Air mansion.

A Fresh Prince reunion special is set to tape on Thursday and is expected to air on HBO Max closer to Thanksgiving in November.

Cast members Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff are scheduled to participate.