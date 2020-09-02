Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Television Academy announced its juried winners for 2020, handing out awards for choreography, animation, interactive programming and motion design.

NBC's Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist won Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming on Tuesday, with the award going to choreographer Mandy Moore.

Adult Swim's Primal, from animator Genndy Tartakovsky, won three awards for Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation. The awards went to Tartakovsky, animator Scott Wills and character designer Stephen DeStefano.

FX's Archer also won in the animation category with the award going to lead background artist Jill Dykxhoorn.

Joseph Gordon Levitt's HitRecord won for YouTube's Create Together in the Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming category.

The Television Academy posted the full list of winners on its official Twitter account.

The juried awards will be presented during the Creative Arts Emmy ceremony which will take place from Sept. 14-17 at 8 p.m. EDT on Emmys.com. A fifth night of awards will be presented Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on FXX.

The 72nd Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20 on ABC at 8 p.m. EDT. Jimmy Kimmel is serving as host.

HBO's Watchmen leads the pack with 26 nominations followed by Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with 20.