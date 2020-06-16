ABC Entertainment and the Television Academy announced Jimmy Kimmel will host the 72nd Emmy Awards, scheduled to air Sept. 20, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Jimmy Kimmel is slated to return to host the 72nd Emmy Awards and he will also serve as executive producer for the show, ABC announced.

ABC Entertainment and the Television Academy announced Tuesday that Kimmel, host of late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live on ABC, will host the Sept. 20 awards show, after previously hosting the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Kimmel said in the announcement.

The nominees for the 72nd Emmy Awards are scheduled to be announced July 28.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment.

"He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."