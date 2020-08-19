Tyler Perry appears backstage with his Icon award during the 19th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Tyler Perry is to be honored at next month's Emmy Awards ceremony. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The Television Academy has announced it will present actor, filmmaker and philanthropist Tyler Perry with the Governors Award at next month's virtual Emmy Awards ceremony.

"2020 marks the return of the Governors Award, honoring exceptional achievements in the television arts and sciences," the academy tweeted Tuesday. "We're proud to announce this year's recipient @TylerPerry and The Perry Foundation for their impact in television, and ongoing commitment to humanitarian efforts."

Perry, 50, has worked on 22 movies, more than 20 stage plays, 13 television shows and two bestselling books. He is also the head of Tyler Perry Studios and The Perry Foundation.

"Tyler Perry has changed the face of television and inspired a new generation of content creators. He pioneered a new brand of storytelling that engages people of color both in front of and behind the camera, and his shows have resonated with a global audience," Governors Award selection committee Chair Eva Basler said in a press release.

The Madea and The Haves and the Have Nots creator said he was "grateful and humbled" by the recognition.

"I've always prided myself on the work we do at the studio, our diverse representation of people from all walks of life, and the community we've built," Perry added. "My hope is that through moments like this we can remind others of the power of ownership and show that when the world doesn't offer you a seat at the table, you can build your own."

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the 72nd Emmy Awards on ABC Sept. 20. The ceremony will be taped remotely in keeping with social-distancing practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

HBO's Watchmen led the pack with 26 when Emmy nominations recognizing excellence in television were announced in July. Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel came in second with 20 nominations, while Netflix's Ozark and HBO's Succession both earned 18 nods.