Aug. 19 (UPI) -- NBC said it plans to air two episodes of a new sketch-comedy series called Sketchy Times with Lilly Singh.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

"Lilly has always created content that is original, relatable and of the moment," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming at NBC Entertainment, said in a press release on Tuesday. "Now more than ever, her unique comedic style is the perfect antidote to help us through these challenging times."

Sketches will be taped at Singh's home "with minimal crew and proper safety protocols enforced" in keeping with practices intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the network said, adding the comedy bits will satirize how people are adjusting to life during the pandemic.

"Ten years ago, I started playing every character in my sketches because my friends were all 'stop annoying us to be a part of your skits,'" Singh said. "With Sketchy Times, I'm going to play every character because me, myself and I have been training for this moment."

Singh, 31, is also the host and executive producer of NBC's late-night show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

Season 1 wrapped up in May and the program was renewed for a second season earlier this year.