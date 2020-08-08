Padma Lakshmi attends the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Padma Lakshmi arrives on the red carpet at Women in the World Summit Opening Night in New York City in 2019. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Padma Lakshmi's "Taste the Nation" is returning for a second season. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Hulu has ordered second seasons of Taste the Nation and Love, Victor.

The renewal announcements were made on Friday.

Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the culinary and travel show Taste the Nation will return for a 10-episode second season.

"Taste the Nation takes audiences on a journey across America exploring the rich and diverse food culture of various immigrant groups, seeking out the people who have so heavily shaped what American food is today," a synopsis said. "From Indigenous communities to recent immigrant arrivals, Padma breaks bread with Americans across the nation to uncover the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history -- ultimately revealing stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American."

Taste the Nation got greenlit for SEASON TWO!!! I have been so touched by your response to this show and all of your support !! An enormous thank you to my partner @part2pictures & to @hulu for believing in our project! Where should we shoot next? pic.twitter.com/noMCrUDzlm— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) August 7, 2020

Love, Victor is a drama set in the world of the 2018 film, Love, Simon, which was an adaptation of Becky Albertalli's novel, Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda.

The show stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Mateo Fernandez, Rachel Naomi Hilson, Bebe Wood, George Sear, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding.

"As Victor and his friends mature, so will season two, promising to build on these themes of sexual identity, acceptance and navigating the odyssey we all know as high school," a press release said.