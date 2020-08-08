Paul Dano arrives for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Dano, Rosemarie DeWitt, Aaron Eckhart and Taylor Schilling are to lead the voice cast of AMC's first animated drama, Pantheon.

The vocal ensemble will also include Ron Livingston, Chris Diamantopoulos, Raza Jaffrey, Scoot McNairy, Anika Noni Rose and Grey Griffin.

The show is about what happens when human consciousness is uploaded to a super computer.

Based on a collection of short stories by Ken Liu, the TV series was created and written by showrunner Craig Silverstein whose credits include Turn, Nikita and Terra Nova.

"Ken's engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn't ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life," Silverstein said in a press release on Friday.

AMC has ordered two seasons of the show. No premiere date has been announced.