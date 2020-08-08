Martin Short attends the "An Unforgettable Evening" benefit for the Women's Cancer Research Fund in Beverly Hills on February 27. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Steve Martin arrives at the screening of "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" in 2016 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Selena Gomez is set to star in the Hulu comedy, "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI. | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Selena Gomez has signed on to star in and executive produce the Hulu comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

The cast also includes longtime friends and collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short, who are also producing the project.

"The series follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one," a news release from the streaming service said Friday.

Martin co-created and wrote the series with John Hoffman whose credits include Grace & Frankie and Looking.

Gomez will be seen later this month in the HBO Max cooking show, Selena + Chef.

She also recently released a music video called "Past Life" with Trevor Daniel.