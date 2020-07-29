July 29 (UPI) -- Love Island alum Cara De La Hoyde is a mom of two.

The television personality welcomed her second child, a daughter, with her husband and Love Island co-star, Nathan Massey.

De La Hoyde shared a photo Tuesday on Instagram after returning home from Darent Valley Hospital in the U.K. The picture shows her baby girl holding onto her thumb.

"She's here and home. We are both want to say a massive Thankyou to all the amazing ladies who looked after us @darent_valley_hospital over the last few days. Thankyou for all your messages that have kept me going," De La Hoyde captioned the post.

Massey announced his daughter's birth and praised De La Hoyde in a video earlier Tuesday.

"Welcome to the world our little princess!!!! can't wait to spend our lives together!!! @cara_delahoyde your a legend, delivered our baby safe and sound!!! What a trooper you are!!! Hats off to all the pregnant women I salute you," Massey captioned the post.

"I would like to thank all the staff and midwifes at darenth Valley Hospital can't thank you guys enough! Your all un sung hero's @nhswebsite," he added.

De La Hoyde and Massey announced De La Hoyde's pregnancy in March and said in May that they were expecting a daughter. The couple also have a 2-year-old son, Freddie George.

De La Hoyde and Massey met in Love Island Season 2, which aired in 2016. The couple won the season and married in June 2019.