July 29 (UPI) -- Naomi Campbell is calling for more change in the wake of Anna Wintour's apology to Black creatives.

The 50-year-old supermodel reacted on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, apologizing to Black creatives at the fashion magazine.

Wintour acknowledged race-related mistakes at Vogue in an internal message to staff in June.

"I want to say plainly that I know Vogue has not found enough ways to elevate and give space to Black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators," Wintour said. "We have made mistakes too, publishing images or stories that have been hurtful or intolerant. I take full responsibility for those mistakes."

"It can't be easy to be a Black employee at Vogue, and there are too few of you. I know that it is not enough to say we will do better, but we will -- and please know that I value your voices and responses as we move forward," she added.

On WWHL, Campbell said she believes "things are about to change" at Vogue.

"You know, everyone used to think that you liked being the token Black person in the room," the star said. "It's absolutely the opposite. I never did."

"It needs to change, from the boardroom to the seats. It needs to go right from the top through," she added.

Campbell said she's grateful to see change begin to happen, despite the changes coming in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other Black people.

"I've been saying this for years, so I'm truly grateful and happy finally that this is happening," the model said.

"The way that this has had to come out, for people to lose their lives, is very sad. My condolences to each and every one of those victims and parents of those people," she added. "But this had to happen; this change had to happen."

