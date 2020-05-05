May 5 (UPI) --

Love Island couple Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey are expecting a baby girl.

The Season 2 winners announced Tuesday on Instagram that their unborn second child is a daughter.

"ITS A GIRL!!!!!" Massey wrote. "Can't wait to meet the newest member of our little family!!"

De La Hoyde and Massey already have a 2-year-old son, Freddie George. De La Hoyde celebrated her baby girl's impending arrival in a post on her own account.

"The secrets out," she said. "Finally someone for my team in this mad house."

De La Hoyde and Massey told New magazine they're "really excited" to welcome their daughter.

"It's perfect, we've got one of each," Massey said.

De La Hoyde and Massey announced in March that they are expecting. The couple shared photos with their son in April while taking a walk as a family amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Still smiling," De La Hoyde captioned her post. "Spending time together enjoying the sun, just us 3 and bump."

"At times like this family's have got to stick together!!! Believe me, me and cara have had rows through these hard times and we ain't afraid to admit it and I don't think we're alone either lol!!!! but get in your hour exercise a day, even if it is feeding the ducks or a long walk, stay safe stay healthy and it won't be long till we're be back to our normal life's!!!" Massey added.

De La Hoyde and Massey met in Love Island Season 2, which aired in 2016. The couple married in June.

ITV announced Monday that Love Island Season 7 has been pushed back to 2021 because of the pandemic.