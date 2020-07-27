July 27 (UPI) -- Luca Guadagnino's series We Are Who We Are is coming to HBO in September.

The network announced in a press release Monday that the drama series will premiere Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. EST on HBO. The show will stream on HBO Max.

We Are Who We Are follows two American teens (Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamon) living on a U.S. military base in Italy. The eight-episode series explores friendship, first love, identity, and the exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager.

Chloe Sevigny, Alice Braga, Kid Cudi, Faith Alabi and Spence More II co-star.

Grazer plays Fraser, a shy and introverted 14-year-old who moves from New York to the military base with his mothers (Sevigny, Braga). Seamon portrays Caitlin, a seemingly bold and confident teen who has lived with her father (Cudi), mother (Alabi) and brother (Moore) on the base for several years.

Guadagnino serves as showrunner, executive producer, writer and director. Lorenzo Mieli, Mario Gianani, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway and Franceso Melzi d'Eril co-executive produce.

Guadagnino is known for directing the films A Bigger Splash, Call Me By Your Name, and the 2018 remake of Suspiria. He will direct an upcoming Scarface remake for Universal Pictures.